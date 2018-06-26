Breaking News

Nigeria Super Eagles Crash Out of Russia 2018 World Cup

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Nigeria Super Eagles crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
A Marcus Rojo’s goal four minutes from time out paid to Nigeria’s hope of going further in the tournament.
It was enough to keep Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive and set up a last 16 meeting with France.
Messi’s first goal of the tournament got the two-time winners off to a perfect start in Saint Petersburg, but Victor Moses’s 51st minute penalty had Jorge Sampaoli’s men headed for a humiliating group stage exit until Rojo’s late intervention.
The Manchester United defender, who had escaped conceding a second Nigerian penalty moments earlier after a controversial VAR review, thundered home Gabriel Mercado’s cross to send the under-fire Sampaoli running down the sidelines amid wild scenes of celebration.

Author: News Editor

6284 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
NHRC Commences Public Hearing on SARS’ Activities
by
Edo Worries Over 4.1 Percent HIV/AIDS Prevalence Rate
by
Court Refuses to Order Abaribe’s Release

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »