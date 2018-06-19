No Case Submission on N5.1bn Trial: Dudafa Knows Fate July 6

Former domestic aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, will on July 6 know whether his no case submission, over his trial involving N5.1bn fraud charge, will stand.

A Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday fixed July 6 after counsel to Dudafa and that of the prosecution, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) respectively adopted their written submissions before the court.

The EFCC arraigned Owei-Dudafa, alongside one Joseph Iwejuo, on a 23-count charge bordering on conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

Also charged are some companies namely, Seagate Property Development, Investment Ltd, Avalon Global Property Development Company Ltd, Pluto Property Ltd, Investment Company Ltd, and Rotate Interlink Services Ltd.

Others are LIbejige Services Ltd, De Jakes Fast Food Restaurant Nigeria Ltd and Ebiwise Resources.

The offences, the EFCC said, contravened the provisions of Sections 17(a), 18 (c), and 27 (3) (c) of the EFCC Establishment Act 2004.

The accused had pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail.

The EFCC closed the case for the prosecution, the defence had informed the court of a “no-case” submission filed on behalf of the accused.

According to the defence team, no prima facie case had been established against the accused.

At the resumed hearing Tuesday, after listening to the arguments the Judge, Mohammed Idris, fixed July 6 for ruling.

