No Federal Holiday on June 12

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that there will not be a federal holiday on June 12, 2018 to mark Democracy Day.

President Muhmmadu Buhari had declared few days ago that June 12 will now be celebrated as Democracy Day rather than May 29.

Also, a federal holiday was given to celebrate democracy day on May 29 before Buhari’s recent pronouncement.

Many Nigerians have been asking questions whether Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will be declared public holiday to celebrate democracy day.

But the Federal Government, on its twitter handle, @AsoRock on Friday said a public holiday would not be declared to mark June 12 on Tuesday.

“There have been questions regarding whether or not there will be a Federal public holiday on June 12, 2018. The answer is ‘N0.’

“Presidential Order says June 12 “in Future years will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day,” it said.

What the Federal Government’s interpretation means is that celebration of June 12 as democracy day will begin from 2019.

