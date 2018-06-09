Breaking News

No Federal Holiday on June 12

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said that there will not be a federal holiday on June 12, 2018 to mark Democracy Day.
President Muhmmadu Buhari had declared few days ago that June 12 will now be celebrated as Democracy Day rather than May 29.
Also, a federal holiday was given to celebrate democracy day on May 29 before Buhari’s recent pronouncement.
Many Nigerians have been asking questions whether Tuesday, June 12, 2018 will be declared public holiday to celebrate democracy day.
But the Federal Government, on its twitter handle, @AsoRock on Friday said a public holiday would not be declared to mark June 12 on Tuesday.
“There have been questions regarding whether or not there will be a Federal public holiday on June 12, 2018. The answer is ‘N0.’
“Presidential Order says June 12 “in Future years will replace May 29th as a National Public Holiday in celebration of Nigeria Democracy Day,” it said.
What the Federal Government’s interpretation means is that celebration of June 12 as democracy day will begin from 2019.

Author: News Editor

6140 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Senator Akpabio Eulogies Wife in Special Birthday Message
by
FG Releases Plan of Events to Honour Abiola, Others on June 12
by
Obadanjo’s Outburst of Plans to Arrest Him Heightens Tension – PDP

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »