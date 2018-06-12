Nyakos Threaten to Leave APC for Another Party

Son of the former Governor of Adamawa State, Abdul-Azeez Nyako, has threatened that he would dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for another party due to marginalisation.

Nyako, who is a Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, said he is preparing with the teeming supporters to quit the ruling party, both at the state and the federal level.

He said he and his father have been marginaliation by the APC.

Nyako disclosed this while addressing his supporters in Yola, Tuesday.

Nyako said they were ”completely marginalised” in the just concluded ward, local government and state congresses held in Adamawa State. He said ‘even his father, Murtala Nyako “lost control of his ward in Mayo-Belwa local government.”

He said reconciliatory talks between the APC leadership and aggrieved members of the nPDP a faction within the APC, was just a ruse.

“We have no option than to go, but we are still discussing the party to move to with our entire structure. I have spoken with Prof. Jerry Gana in SDP. I also spoke with Attahiru Bafarawa and fixed an appointment for him with Admiral Nyako. Bafarawa wants us to return to PDP.

“On Thursday, I went to Abeokuta and sat (down) with (former President) Obasanjo about ADC. He directed me to see Col. Oyinlola who assured us that we will be absorbed with our structures if we join the party. I also spoke with Kwankwaso (former Kano governor) before the congresses.”

Nyako said that Kwankwaso spoke about ”a new party coming up.”

“I was given the party’s constitution about a month ago, it is a new party expected to be approved soon with four others by INEC,” Nyako said.

He said that he was happy they were leaving APC ”before it is too late.”

“We have done this before, when we left PDP to form APC and this time around by the grace of God, our movement will not be in vain,” Nyako said.

The former Governor is one of the leaders of the nPDP, a faction in the APC which has complained of marginalisation.

The nPDP recently terminated further discussions with the presidency on its grievances, saying it has lost confidence in President Buhari and the APC leadership.

The members of the nPDP all joined the APC from the PDP in the build up to the 2015 elections. The members include Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Kwankwaso.

