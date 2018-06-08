Offa Robbery: CSO Demands Saraki’s Resignation

A coalition of some Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in the country on Friday demanded immediate resignation of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from office over his alleged link with robbers who were involved in the bank robbery in Offa, Kwara state.

The CSO said Saraki should also face the music for the non-declaration of his assets and alleged killings of over 33 people in Kwara State by his political thugs.

The group under the umbrella of Coalition of Civil Society for Good Governance and Democracy, recalled that Saraki’s corruption trial with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), on alleged non-assets declaration was still on-going, insisting that the path of honour for the Senate President is for him to step down to clear his name.

Convener of the group, Alhaji Adamu Kabiru, who led other groups comprising labour unions, trade unions and Joint Action Committee, JAC, to told journalists in Abuja that members of the 8th Senate have to do the needful by immediately impeaching Saraki as Senate President should he fail to resign.

According to the group it is about time the National Assembly members bring sanity and restoration of the lost glory to the upper chamber in particular.

The coalition lamented that Nigeria has become a laughing stock in the international community in view of the many corruption cases involving its number three citizen in government. It accused the Senate President of seeking revenge against President Muhammadu Buhari and some appointees in the crime and anti-corruption agencies.

It described as unfortunate the fact that Saraki’s National Assembly was threatening President Buhari with impeachment following his latest problem with the Nigeria Police.

“For Dr Saraki to threaten President Buhari with impeachment only because the police rightly invited him is the height of arrogance, and abuse of office and disrespect for the rule of law.

“It is therefore, our considered view that the President of the Senate be impeached immediately and until this done, he will continue to hold to ransom the entire country and her development, “Kabiru said.

Kabiru further said: “We are gathered here to affirm that for good governance and democracy to thrive, Saraki must excuse the Senate as their president and face his multiple criminal cases ranging from, financial crimes, to abuse of office, robbery, non-declaration of assets and sponsorship of militia in Kwara State.

“I am constrained to bring to your notice that the police have invited the Senate President to offer clarifications on the level of his involvement with the Offa robbery and allegations of arms purchase to militia.

“To this end, how then will Dr Saraki continue to stay in office as President of the Senate? It has never been this bad for our country, ”

Kabiru who led Mrs. Sharon N Opara from Trade Unions, Bisong Jonathan from Labour Unions and Femi Abbas from Joint Action Committee to the event, said: “To worsen the situation and to the greatest dismay and disappointment of Nigerians, the Senate President a few days ago masterminded a joint sitting of the National Assembly to muster and nurture the impeachment of President Buhari.

“He led the joint sitting to reel out a number of conditions for the president to avert imminent impeachment; this is the height of folly, immaturity, mischief, treason, callous and gross abuse of office by Dr Saraki.

“Interestingly, all this shenanigans are made possible by virtue of his influence as President of the Senate.

“I am inclined to have it on good authority that the Dr Saraki has plans to use the instrumentality of the National Assembly to become the president of the country. This ambition has been made public and needs no further microscopic lens for confirmation.’”

