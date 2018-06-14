Breaking News

Offa Robbery: More Suspects Arrested

More suspects have been arrested in connection with the April 5 Offa bank robberies.
No fewer than nine policemen and 33 persons were killed during the operation that lasted hours.
It was gathered on Wednesday that operatives of the Intelligence Response Team led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, have arrested additional suspects in Kwara, Oyo and Kogi states and were assisting the police to track down other accomplices.
A source, who declined to give the number of the suspects, explained that two AK 47 rifles were also recovered from them.
The source said: “The fresh suspects belonged to the Michael Adikwu’s gang, the dismissed policeman and an ex-convict. He actually led our men to the hideout of the men where they were arrested.”
The news suspects, it was learnt, would soon be brought to Abuja and paraded before the media.

