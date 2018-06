Offa Robbery: Police Insist, Saraki ‘Wanted’ as New Evidence Links Him with Robbery, Murder

The Police, Wednesday, insisted that the letter of summon to the Senate President Bukola Saraki has not been withdrawn, saying new evidence links Saraki with the robbery.

The police denied that it withdrew the earlier invitation for Saraki to appear before the Force Intelligence Response Team, Abuja, to answer questions following his alleged involvement in Offa banks robbery and the gruesome killings of over 33 people in Kwara State by some political thugs loyal to him.

The police insisted that contrary to the claim by the Senate President that its invitation to him had been withdrawn, nothing as such has emanated from it.

To this end, it insisted that the Senate President must appear before the Force Intelligence Response Team, at Guzape, Abuja, to respond to allegations of his involvement in the operations.

The development came as leader of the suspected gang that carried out the operations, Ayoade Akinnibosun, told journalists Wednesday, that the Senate President was not aware of their dastardly acts contrary to insinuation to that effect.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, at a media briefing where he re-paraded the Offa banks robbery suspects, added that Saraki going by confessional statements obtained from the suspects was culpable in the robbery and killings and therefore, has case to answer. However, he remained evasive on possible action against the Senate President if he fails to appear as directed.

Moshood, who disclosed that additional two suspects in connection with the acts have been nabbed by the police and have made confessional statements in custody, where they are being held implicating the Senate President in the banks robbery.

In a veiled response to accusation from the National Assembly that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, was framing perceived opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari with criminal cases and consequent vote of no confidence of the police boss last Tuesday, Moshood said the police will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter.

He said:”The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa banks robbery where significant successes have been recorded.

“The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion.

“Meanwhile, the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki is still under investigation in connection to the Offa banks robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case”

Meanwhile, in a statement Wednesday, Moshood insisted that new evidence has further linked Saraki with the robbery and murder.

Moshood said: “Nigeria Police Force have arrested two (2) out of the three (3) suspects mentioned by the Overall Gang Leader of Offa Bank Robbery Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY during parade of suspects on 3/6/2018. Senate President, Sen. Bukola saraki is still under investigation in connection with the Offa Bank Robbery

“It will be recalled that on 3rd June, 2018, I paraded before the Media and the Public Fifteen (15) suspects, (Five ‘5’ Gang Leaders and Ten ‘10’ principal Suspects) who admitted, confessed and volunteered statements to the Police Investigation Team on the active criminal roles they played in the Bank Robbery of Six (6) Commercial Banks, attack on Divisional Police Headquarters, Offa and the killing of Thirty Three (33) innocent persons.

“These five (5) gang leaders confessed to the Police as follows:

i. Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY ‘M’ 37Yrs – Gang Leader From Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have coordinated the Bank Robbery and the killing of Thirty Three (33) innocent persons during the bank robbery.

ii. Ibukunle Ogunleye ‘M’ 36Yrs – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed Two (2) Persons during the bank robbery.

iii. Adeola Abraham ‘M’ 35Yrs – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed Five (5) Persons during the bank robbery.

iv. Salawudeen Azeez ‘M’ 49Yrs – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed Two (2) Persons during the bank robbery.

v. Niyi Ogundiran ‘M’ 37Yrs – Gang Leader from Oro, Irepodun LGA, Kwara State. Confessed to have killed Two (2) Persons during the bank robbery.

“The other Seventeen (17) suspects volunteered confessional statements admitting their active participation in the Offa bank robbery; they also corroborated the confessions of the five (5) principal suspects mentioned in paragraph two (2) above.

“During the parade, the main gang leader, Ayoade Akinnibosun a.k.a AY ‘M’ 37Yrs, mentioned three (3) other suspected vicious and notorious political thugs and in possession of Firearms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons working according to him for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki in the Kwara central Senatorial District, namely Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri aka Captain, Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo aka Jawando and Alhaji Dona.

“Two (2) of these suspects namely Alhaji Kehinde Gobiri aka Captain ‘47yrs’ Native of Ilorin East LGA Kwara State and Alhaji Oba Shuaib Olododo aka Jawando ‘53yrs’ Native of Ilorin South, Kwara State are now in Police custody and have admitted to various crimes and criminalities they have committed in Kwara Central Senatorial District under the guise of political thuggery for the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki. They are currently under investigation and will be charged to court on completion of investigation.

“Consequent upon all the above and the confessions of the Five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran and some of the other Seventeen (17) suspects arrested for direct involvement and active participation in the Offa Bank Robbery and the gruesome killing of THIRTY THREE (33) innocent persons admitted and volunteered statements that they were political thugs of the Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. The Five (5) gang leaders further confessed during investigation that they are political thugs under the name Youth Liberation Movement a.k.a “Good Boys” admitted and confessed to have been sponsored with firearms, money and operational vehicles by the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki and the Governor of Kwara State, Alh. Abdulfatah Ahmed. These confessions were made before the media and the public on the 3rd of June, 2018. It is therefore, evidently clear that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki has case to answer.

“It was also discovered during further investigations that three (3) gang leaders who participated actively in the Offa Bank Robbery (i) Ayoade Akinnibosun aka AY (ii) Ibukunle Ogunleye aka Arrow and (iii) Adeola Abraham followed the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki to Oloffa’s Palace when the Senate President paid a condolence visit to Offa after the Bank Robbery.

“New revelations from further investigation into the matter show that all the five (5) gang leaders namely; Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibukunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salawudeen Azeez, Niyi Ogundiran have direct connection to the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki as new pictures of one of the five (5) gang leaders when paraded by the Police early in the week was in ‘Aso Ebi’ (trouser) used during the Senate President daughter’s wedding. The Five (5) gang leaders further admitted that they attended the Senate President daughter’s wedding held recently.

“The Nigeria Police Force will not be cowed or succumb to intimidation from any quarter in carrying out a thorough and discreet investigation into the Offa Bank Robbery where significant successes have been recorded. The ongoing investigation will be driven to a logical conclusion.

“Meanwhile, the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki is still under investigation in connection to the Offa bank Robbery and the Nigeria Police Force will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to ensure that justice is done in this case.”

