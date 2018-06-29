Ogun Police Assure Public of Arrest of Killers of Iyanam Soon

The Ogun State Police have said they have a clue on the killing of a former governorship aspirant from Akwa Ibom State.

The victim, Okon Iyanam, was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Wednesday night in his hotel, Heritage Hotels and Resorts, in Mowe, Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area, Ogun state.

Iyanam, a former executive director with Mike Adenuga’s Globacom Nig Ltd, Lagos, contested for the governorship ticket of the Accord Party for the 2015 election in Akwa Ibom.

After his failed attempt at politics, Iyanam was said to have spent more time growing his private businesses in Lagos, Ogun, and other parts of the country.

The hotel where he was killed is said to have been built a few months ago by him.

“We have a clue that we are working on,” the police spokesperson in Ogun state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said Friday morning.

Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said he was “very sure” that the killers of the late businessman would be arrested soon.

“This type of crime has never taken place in Ogun state, without the police unraveling it. This one is not going to be an exception,” he said.

“For now, it will not be professionally wise for us to disclose how far we have gone. We are going to get the killers, and we will make it known to the members of the public.”

Akwa Ibom State is in shock over the killing of Iyanam, whose elder brother, Victor Iyanam, is a former attorney general of the state.

The late businessman was from a revered Iyanam Iyanam family in Oyubia, Urue-Offong/Oruko Local Government Area of the state.

“Nigeria is now becoming a classic tragedy that goes consistently from bad to worse,” Joe Abah, a former director-general of Nigeria’s Bureau of Public Service Reforms, wrote on Twitter, through his handle @DrJoeAbah, on the killing of Iyanam.

“May God heal our land,” he added.

