Ogun Police Command Dismisses 5 Inspectors, 7 Sergeants, 7 Corporals

Ogun State Police Command said on Friday that it has dismissed five police inspectors, seven sergeants and seven corporals between July 2016 and June this year for various offences.

The Command said that two inspectors, five sergeants and two corporals were demoted while 11 others were seriously reprimanded within the same period.

The state Police Commissioner, Ahmed Iliyasu, who stated these while briefing journalists at the Command’s Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, also disclosed that four policemen were arraigned in court after dismissal.

Iliyasu said the disciplinary measures were taken against the affected officers to impress it further in the consciousness of people that “no erring police man will ever go unpunished.”

The Commissioner also paraded 25 suspects including Muritala Babatunde and Taiwo Rasaq, who allegedly “bludgeoned” two undergraduate students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago–Iwoye, and buried them in a bush in a nearby Oru community.

The police also paraded a prophet, Akinlalu David who enlisted the service of another prophet, Idowu Alabi, Friday Salako and Nesto Fashehun to help him use his 13 year–old son, Peter Akinlalu, for money ritual.

Items recovered from some of the suspects included 15 Pump Action Guns, four AK 47 riffles, local shot guns and live cartridges.

