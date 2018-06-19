Over 73, 109 PVCs Yet Uncollected in Edo – REC

The newly deployed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Edo State, Emmanuel Alex-Hart, has disclosed that no fewer than 73,109 Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in the State.

Alex-Hart gave the disclosure Tuesday in Benin during a courtesy call at the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He said the total PVCs available for collection are about 78,398. He however disclosed that 5,259 PVCs have been collected as at June 11, 2018, leaving the balance of 73,109.

He further explained that Oredo, Ikpoba Okha, and Egor Local Government Areas have the highest numbers of uncollected PVCs of 16,049, 10,072 and 9,761 respectively as at June.

He called on journalists to help in the sensitization of the public on the importance of collecting their PVCs before the elections, saying it was their power to vote canidate of their choice.

The Edo INEC boss charged the electorate who were yet to be register to take advantage of the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise to do so.

The Chairman of Edo State Council of NIgeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Roland Osakwe, in his response, assured the REC of the Union’s support in sensitiziing the public. He however appealed to the REC to ensure a credible election was held in the State.

