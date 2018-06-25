Pastor, 3 Others Kill Sex Worker After Sleeping with Her for Money Ritual

Kogi State Poluce command in Lokoja, Monday, paraded a Pastor and two other church members over the murder of a sex workers, Mercy Moses.

The call girl was alleged killed for money ritual.

The Pastor, Segun Otaru and the three accomplices; Abdulmumini Yakubu, Samuel Segun and Mike Stephen, said to be at large, of the Voice of Cannan Church, C and S, Ozuri, Adavi Local Government Area in Kogi State, were among nine suspects paraded by the police for various crimes of armed robbery, kidnapping and other vices.

The Pastor, along with the accomplices, were said to have all slept with the victim, strangulated her, severed the hands, legs as well as the head and buried her body in his church.

Two of the accused, Mike Stephen and Abdulmumuni Yakubu, after she was strangled to death, slept with her dead body and thereafter roasted her hands and legs and mixed it with a lotion to drink in order to get rich.

Parading the accused, the state Police Public Relation Officer, ASP William Aya said the Pastor through one of the hotel attendants in the town lured the sex workers, an indigene of Benue state, from the hotel to his house where they carried out the act.

Three days after, when the sex worker was yet to return to the hotel, the attendant became apprehensive and called the Pastor.

Without meaningful response, the attendant decided to report the matter to the police in Adavi.

Not satisfied with the way Adavi police were handling the matter, he took the matter to the police headquarter in Lokoja police, who quickly swung into action and arrested three of them.

Speaking with newsmen, the Pastor and the accomplices confessed to the crime but blamed it on poverty.

Pastor Otaru said, he along with the three others got tired of their low life and decided to engage in ritual killing suggested by one of them who said he learned how to prepare money ritual while staying in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

On reason for the sex with the dead body, Yakubu, who said they believed sleeping with a dead lady will save them from having vehicular accident, said the sex act felt the same with a living person.

Police said they have launched a manhunt for the forth person, Mike Stephen and that after completion of investigation the suspects will be charged to court.

