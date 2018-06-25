Plateau Attack: Police Confirm 86 Killed, 6 injured, 50 Houses Burnt, Buhari Expresses Rrgret

The police in Plateau State have confirmed 86 people died in the violence that erupted on Saturday in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area.

The violence, allegedly by armed herdsmen, almost led to reprisal attacks in Jos, the state capital, on Sunday; leading the government to declare a curfew.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the police also confirmed that six persons were injured, with 50 houses razed.

“Eighty six (86) persons all together were killed, six people injured, fifty (50) houses burnt, fifteen (15) motorcycles burnt down; two (2) motor vehicles burnt down,” the police said in a statement by its spokesperson in Plateau, Terna Tyopev.

Tyopev said the dead bodies were discovered by a search party set up by the Plateau State commissioner of police, Undie Adie.

“Sequel to the attack in Gashish District of Barkin Ladi LGA yesterday (Saturday) 23/06/2018 , the commissioner of police Plateau State Command, Jos, CP Undie Adie, after deploying more personnel to the district sent a search and rescue team from the Command headquarters today for on the spot assessment,” it said

The police had earlier announced that 11 persons died.

It listed them as: Dalyop Vanode, Dom Danladi, Bururu Wade, Joju Rala, Titus Danladi, Bitrus Malat, Alu Matir, Noron Monday, Cecilia Yohana, Dam Bulus and Ladi Danladi.

A cleric had earlier said that 120 people were killed in the Saturday attack.

Pam Chollom, a Pastor of the Church of Christ In Nations (COCIN), blamed the attack on armed herdsmen.

He said most of the victims were coming from the burial of a community leader.

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, who arrived Sunday evening from his party’s convention in Abuja cleared some road-blockades within Jos. He appealed for calm in the affected communities.

The Governor urged residents to strictly observe curfew hours declared by the government to “avoid molestation by security operatives.”

To forestall the violence from escalating, the Plateau government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Barkin Ladi and two other local governments in Plateau.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed regret over the killings, while asking for calm.

He vowed that his administration would not rest until the murderers and sponsors are brought to justice.

The President stated this on his Twitter handle; @MBuhari, on Sunday night in Abuja.

He described the incident as “very painful and regrettable.’’

He, therefore, condoled with communities and families of those affected by the dastardly act.

The President’s twitter message read: “The grievous loss of lives and property arising from the killing in Plateau today is painful and regrettable.

“My deepest condolences to the affected communities. We will not rest until all murderers and criminal elements and their sponsors are incapacitated and brought to justice.”

