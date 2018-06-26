Plateau Killings: Buhari Blames Politicians as Falana, NHRC, CAN, Arewa Youths React

President Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the killing of no fewer than 86 people in Plateau State over the weekend on politicians who he claimed want to use the killings to campaign against him in the 2019 election.

He said desperate people in their quest for instability and chaos which they hoped would give them an advantage in the coming elections, were behind the killings.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, the President, reacting to recent clashes in Plateau State which left 86 people dead, scores injured and houses burnt, said: “We know that a number of geographical and economic factors are contributing to the longstanding herdsmen/farmers clashes. But we also know that politicians are taking advantage of the situation. This is incredibly unfortunate.

“Nigerians affected by the herdsmen/ farmer clashes must always allow the due process of the law to take its course rather than taking matters into their own hands.”

Shehu added that according to information available to the Presidency, about one hundred cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau State, and some herdsmen were killed in the process.

The state Governor, Simon Lalong, had invited the aggrieved groups and pleaded against further action while the law enforcement agents looked into the matter.

He said less than 24 hours later, violence broke out.

“Some local thugs then took advantage of the situation, turning it into an opportunity to extort the public, and to attack people from rival political parties,” the statement read.

“There were reports of vehicles being stopped along the roads in the state, with people being dragged out of their cars and attacked if they stated that they supported certain politicians or political party.

“On his way back to Jos after attending the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention in Abuja, the state Governor had to dismantle a number of illegal road blocks set up by these thugs.

“There were also a number of dead bodies thugs had killed, lying along the road.”

Reacting, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Christian Assocaition of Nigeria (CAN) and a human rights advocate, Femi Falana, demanded the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the killings.

In the statement from Falana, he sympathised with the victims of the killings and called for the prosecution of persons whom he described as “taking responsibility for the killings”.

“While appreciating the measures adopted by Your Excellency to restore law and order in the affected local government, it is high time that the brazen impunity of the serial murderers in Plateau State was challenged by the state government. Otherwise, the reckless killing of unarmed citizens by criminal gangs will continue unabated.

“Since a group has already claimed responsibility for the heinous crime, we are compelled to request Your Excellency to use your good offices to order the Police to arrest and investigate the suspects. At the end of the investigation the Attorney-General of Plateau State should be directed to prosecute the suspects for conspiracy and culpable homicide,” Falana said.

He added that failure of the government to arrest the perpetrators will attract an institution of a case against the Federal and state governments for condoning crimes against humanity and genocide.

“However, if Your Excellency does not take appropriate action to stop the killings in Plateau, we shall not hesitate to report the authorities of the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government to the Special Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for condoning crimes against humanity and genocide.”

Also, CAN called on the government to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the killers, describing the attack as an unfortunate depiction of security failure in the country.

“The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is disappointed and shocked at the spate of killings that was unleashed on three local government areas of Plateau State by herdsmen.

“We noted that the affected communities are yet to come out with the exact figure of the death toll, we are alarmed that no fewer than 86 lives, as confirmed by the police, have been lost, including defenceless women and children.”

According to the association, the situation is a clear depiction of the fact that security operatives in Nigeria have been compromised.

“Of what relevance is the intelligence gathering by the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies? If communities can be attacked and hundreds slaughtered without security organisations providing rescue efforts, then, it becomes obvious that the Nigeria’s security system has been compromised. From all indications, these attacks on the Plateau clearly show that the Federal Government needs to review its security machinery in a bid to make it effective.

“CAN and relations of victims of these attacks need more than assurances and promises of tracking down these criminals by the President. Much as these assurances are needed; they have become irrelevant in the face of incessant attacks that have claimed the lives of thousands of Christians.”

Also speaking on the killings, the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Anthony Ojukwu, said the incident is proof of government’s inability to fully combat terrorism.

“This may be another Boko Haram in another guise. Because I am surprised to see that herdsmen can kill people like this. That people will just wake up and take joy in killing others. I think there is more to it than meets the eye, but because we want to believe that Boko Haram have been defeated, we don’t want to consider that narrative.”

He called on human right groups to carry out advocacies in a way, as to compel positive action from government.

Meanwhile, the Arewa Youth Assembly has also said President Buhari is tacitly supporting the ongoing killings in Nigeria by his refusal to sack his service chiefs.

In a statement on Monday, the group’s spokesperson, Mohammed Salihu, urged Buhari to change his service chiefs as the calls for their sack heightens.

”The question we always ask yourselves is, what are our security agencies doing? Certainly, all the security service chiefs have failed, because when the head is rotten, the body cannot perform” he said.

”Again, why did our President Muhammdu Buhari refuse to relieve them of their responsibilities? These and many more questions daily beg for answers and unless an accurate and convincing answer is given, then many of us will be made to believe or take sides with critics of this Government: that our President, Commander-in-Chief, the Chief Security Officer of the country and indeed the father of all Nigerians, is very much in support of the Killings,” Salihu said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said it has deployed a Mi-35P combat helicopter and an Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to Plateau State.

Air Vice Marshall,Olatokunbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to Adesanya, the deployment of the ISR combat helicopter is part of efforts aimed at quelling the crisis that erupted recently in the state with a view to restoring normalcy.

“The deployment of the ISR aircraft is expected to enhance intelligence gathering while the combat helicopter will conduct armed reconnaissance and other combat air support operations.

“Meanwhile, other NAF air assets are available at nearby alternate airfields to hasten the process of restoring normalcy in the State, as might be necessary,’’ he said.

Adesanya said the exercise was in close coordination with surface forces deployed to the state.

