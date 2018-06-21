Police Arraign Lawyer for Assault

The Police in Delta have dragged a lawyer, Bernard Oyabevwe, before an Effurun Magistrates’ Court in Delta, for allegedly assaulting two policemen on duty.

The Warri-based lawyer, who appeared before Chief Magistrate H O Ikeh, is standing trial on a three-count charge of assault, breach of peace and malicious damage of police uniform.

Oyabevwe, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the charge sheet, the defendant assaulted officers, Collins Imade and Renner Festus on June 5 at Police A Division, Warri while performing their lawful duties.

He was also alleged to have prevented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) team of detectives led by Uneke Chika from inviting his client, one Onosa, to the EFCC office in Benin.

According to the charge, the offences contravened sections 249(e), 356(2) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap C21 Vol. 1 Laws of Delta, Nigeria 2006.

When the matter was called, Wednesday, counsel to the police, Vincent Orawemene, said the police was not given adequate notice on the transfer of the case from Warri Magistrates’ Court to Effurrun.

“There is a proper procedure to transfer case from one jurisdiction to another, so the matter should be referred back to Warri Magistrates’ Court,” he argued.

Counsel to the defendant, Godwin Odjesa, however, argued that a judge in a judicial jurisdiction could transfer a matter from one jurisdiction to another.

“Justice Akpere is a most senior judge, she has done the needful by transferring the matter. It was done in the interest of justice and fair hearing, so the matter should continue,” he urged the court.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter till July 10, for continuation of hearing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

