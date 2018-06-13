Police Confirm 10 Killed in Fresh Attack in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police Command Wednesday confirmed the death of 10 people following the attack in Dutsen-Wake and Oho Village in Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Muhammad Shehu who made the confirmation to newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday said the bandits attacked the two villages on Tuesday around 10 pm.

The Police said: “We received distress call yesterday that the bandits attacked the area around 10 p.m. We quickly responded by mobilising policemen to the area, led by Area Commander Kaura-Namoda Police Area Command and Divisional Police Officer of Birnin-Magaji Division.

“When they arrived the area the bandits had already fled to Rugu forest bordering Zamfara with Katsina state.

“They discovered 10 dead bodies killed by the bandits, Seven in Dutsen-Wake and Three in Oho village”, he said.

He stated that the Zamfara State Police Command had already mobilised security personnel to maintain peace in the area.

According to him, the State Commissioner of Police Kenneth Ebrimson was collaborating with the Katsina State Police Command to track the perpetrators of the attack.

He urged communities in the state to always cooperate and give information on security to police and other security agencies.

