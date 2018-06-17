Breaking News

Police Confirm 20 Dead in Borno Suicide Attack

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The police have formally reacted to the alleged killing of 31 people by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday in Borno village.
The police confirmed that 20 people were killed in the explosion as against 31 as speculated earlier.
The explosion occurred at Abachari town, in Damboa Local Government Area, on Saturday evening.
The Borno Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu confirmed the casualty Sunday afternoon.
He said: “At about quarter to nine, yesterday night, a loud explosion was heard at Abachari village, along Damboa/Chibok road. The DPO mobilised with our men from the SARS and civilian JTF to the scene and found 20 people dead and 48 others injured.
“Some of the bodies were found chattered, indicating that the explosion came from an explosive device,” Chukwu said.
Though details are still sketchy, the explosions are suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers, a major tactic of the Boko Haram terror group.

Author: News Editor

6206 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Makarfi Declares Interest to Contest 2019 Presidential Election
by
Boko Haram Insurgents Kill 31 in Borno
by
Opinion: Four Points By Sheraton Hotel: An Indictment of Governor Udom ; By UduakAbasi Ikpat

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »