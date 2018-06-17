Police Confirm 20 Dead in Borno Suicide Attack

The police have formally reacted to the alleged killing of 31 people by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday in Borno village.

The police confirmed that 20 people were killed in the explosion as against 31 as speculated earlier.

The explosion occurred at Abachari town, in Damboa Local Government Area, on Saturday evening.

The Borno Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu confirmed the casualty Sunday afternoon.

He said: “At about quarter to nine, yesterday night, a loud explosion was heard at Abachari village, along Damboa/Chibok road. The DPO mobilised with our men from the SARS and civilian JTF to the scene and found 20 people dead and 48 others injured.

“Some of the bodies were found chattered, indicating that the explosion came from an explosive device,” Chukwu said.

Though details are still sketchy, the explosions are suspected to have been carried out by suicide bombers, a major tactic of the Boko Haram terror group.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

