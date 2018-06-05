Police Confirm Killing of 5 People in Attack on Taraba Communities

The Taraba State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the killing of five people following an attack by gunmen on Dan-Anacha and Dinya villages in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba.

The police said scores were injured in the attack.

Davi hid Missal, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told reporters the suspected bandits carried out the act on Monday night.

“The suspected bandits attacked the villages, burnt down some houses and killed five people in the process.

“We deployed our men to the area, but unfortunately most of the bandits fled before the arrival of the police.

“Our men, however, shot and killed one of the bandits, who was trying to escape with valuable items,” he said.

Missal added that calm had returned to the area as men of the force were ”on top of the situation”.

Yahuza Yaya’u, Chairman of the council, also confirmed the incident.

The Chairman said he had held a security meeting with people from the area where he appealed to all to eschew violence and embrace peace.

