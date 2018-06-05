Breaking News

Police Confirm Killing of 5 People in Attack on Taraba Communities

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The Taraba State Police Command Tuesday confirmed the killing of five people following an attack by gunmen on Dan-Anacha and Dinya villages in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba.
The police said scores were injured in the attack.
Davi hid Missal, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, told reporters the suspected bandits carried out the act on Monday night.
“The suspected bandits attacked the villages, burnt down some houses and killed five people in the process.
“We deployed our men to the area, but unfortunately most of the bandits fled before the arrival of the police.
“Our men, however, shot and killed one of the bandits, who was trying to escape with valuable items,” he said.
Missal added that calm had returned to the area as men of the force were ”on top of the situation”.
Yahuza Yaya’u, Chairman of the council, also confirmed the incident.
The Chairman said he had held a security meeting with people from the area where he appealed to all to eschew violence and embrace peace.

Author: News Editor

6107 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Suspended SEC DG Arraigned on 3-count Charge, Granted Bail
by
Court Refuses to Compel Buhari to Disclose Cost of Treatment Abroad
by
Court Refuses to Stop Extradition of Kashamu to US

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

June 2018
M T W T F S S
« May    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Headlines »