Police Kill 3 Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba

The Police Command in Taraba on Thursday said it had killed three suspected kidnappers who had been terrorising residents around Bali and Takum Local Government Areas of the state.

David Akinremi, the Commissioner of Police in the state, disclosed this in a statement in Jaligo.

Akinremi said that officers of the command attached to Bali Division, acting on intelligence, stormed the hideout of a gang of kidnappers on Wednesday, where three of them were shot dead.

“The criminal gang has terrorised and kidnapped a number of persons around Bali and Takum LGAs of the state, using a camp in Garuwa village in Bali to keep their victims.

“In this encounter, they fell to the superior firepower of our operatives in a shootout. Three members of the gang died in the shootout while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“One AK 47 rifle with 10 rounds of ammunition, one single barrel rifle with 5 live cartridges and some criminal charms were recovered from the bandits,” he said.

The commissioner added that clothing suspected to belong to some of their victims were also recovered.

Akinremi urged members of the public to report any persons with bullet injuries to the nearest police station for possible arrest and prosecution.

The police commissioner appreciated residents of Taraba for their continued support for the crime fighting efforts of the police.

