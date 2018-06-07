Saraki Writes Police on Offa Robbery

Senate President, Bukola Saraki said on Thursday that he has offered his response to the Police on the Investigation into the Offa bank robbery incident.

Saraki said that his written response to the Police on the robbery incident was in compliance to the demand of the Police that he should put down his response in writing.

The Police had earlier asked Saraki to go to the Police Intelligence Team in Guzape, Abuja to state what he knows about the April 5 deadly bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State.

On Monday Saraki Tweeted that he received a letter from the Police high command informing that he should no longer bother to go to the Police Intelligence Team but to put his response on alleged link to arrested suspects in writing.

Saraki said that the Police gave him 48 hours to write his response.

The 48 hours ended on Wednesday raising apprehension whether Saraki wil comply with the Police demand.

But Saraki in a Tweet Thursday said that he has complied with the Police demand for him to put his response to the allegation in writing.

He said that the Police received his response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case.

The Tweet read: “Bukola Saraki @bukolasaraki-12m; In line with their request, earlier today, the Police received my response to their letter on the investigation into the Offa robbery case.”

Efforts to obtain a copy of the response of the Senate President were not successful.

A competent source close to Saraki however said that “the fact of the matter is that the response of the Senate President to the Police is now with the Police as they demanded.”

The source said that Saraki’s response “was delivered, received and signed for by the Police.”

Asked to give an insight into the response, the source that since the Police did not leak their letter to Saraki, it would be uncharitable for contents of Saraki’s response to be disclosed to the press.

The source added that “some characters even laboured to discredit the fact that the Police asked Saraki to put his response in writing.”

“Now that the Senate President’s response has been delivered, received and signed for by the Police, who is now telling the truth?” he asked.

