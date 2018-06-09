Senator Akpabio Eulogies Wife in Special Birthday Message

The Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has congratulated his wife, Mrs Unoma Akpabio on the occasion of her birthday.

The Senator representing Akwa Ibom West, showered praises on her for being a wife, mother and always there for him.

In a special birthday message to her, the Senator said: “Happy birthday to my dear wife and great mother.

“Your labour of love for us, our people and humanity shall Never be in vain. May mother Mary,the saints in heaven and our lord Jesus Christ protect you and grant this Nation peace that passes human understanding this day and always.

“Happy birthday EKA-ESITMBOM Akwaibom.

“Sen Godswill Akpabio.CON & children”

