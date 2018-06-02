Shooting at Fayemi’s Rally: APC Blames Fayose-led PDP Govt

Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress and the ruling party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party, have engaged in blame game over shooting which occurred at APC governorship candidate, Kayode Fayemi's campaign rally at the Ado Ekiti, the state capital, Friday. The rally was organised to welcome Fayemi.

A Mopol allegedly opened fire at the crowded rally, injuring many, including Opeyemi Bamidele.

However, the Ekiti chapter of APC has pointed accusing fingers at the government of Ekiti State in the Friday’s shooting.

The Publicity Secretary of the party, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement on the shooting, said it was a clear case of assassination.

“One of the assailants dressed in mobile police uniform was apprehended and he is now helping the police in their investigation. They fired gunshots aimed at Fayemi but hit a former lawmaker, Opeyemi Bamidele, after the former Minister had taken a few steps forward before the bullets hit the target,” said Olatunbosun.

“Bamidele and other victims were immediately rushed to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, where doctors are responding to his treatment.

“Bamidele was fatally wounded in the attack while others also sustained various degrees of injuries.”

He said that the attack must have been instigated by the state government which had earlier created tensions following announcements by the Governor, Ayo Fayose, barring motorcycle riders and other unions from attending the rally.

The spokesman for Fayemi, Olayinka Oyebode, had also insinuated that the assassination attempt was likely sponsored by his political opponents.

But the Kolapo Olusola Campaign Organisation heaped the blame on the conducts of the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the APC governorship candidate, Fayemi.

The organisation in a statement on Friday alleged that Akeredolu should be blamed for the shooting, who invaded Ekiti State with armed policemen and thugs, “throwing the state that has been peaceful since the advent of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s government into bloodshed.”

The Director of Publicity of the organisation, Lere Olayinka, who signed the statement, said Akeredolu led the APC governorship candidate to Ekiti in a show of federal might and in the process, seven people were hit by police bullets.

“At the APC secretariat, one of the mobile policemen, was said to be using his gun to push away the thugs brought from Ondo State and the hoodlums in turn dragged the gun with him, leading to sporadic shootings that left six persons shot,” Mr Olayinka said, in his own narrative of the shooting event.

“The APC thugs backed by armed policemen later went on rampage at Ojumose area of Ado Ekiti, destroying the canopies and chairs in front of the residence of late Prince Adegoke.

“As usual, the APC went to town with story that the policeman who fired the shots at the party secretariat was fake. However, information available to us is that the policeman was brought from Ondo State by Governor Akeredolu.

“Consequently, we challenge the police authority to release the identity of the police officer to the public and how he left Akure for Ado Ekiti.

“We also wish to alert the public of the possibility of the APC shenanigans plotting to assassinate the policeman so as to sustain their lie that he is fake.

“We make bold to say that Governor Akeredolu of Ondo State and Dr Fayemi must be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Ekiti State.

“We are aware of their mobilisation of thugs from Ondo State to Ekiti for the July 14. The governor even reportedly boasted that he was ready to spend two months allocation of Ondo State on Fayemi’s election.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

