Shooting at Fayemi’s Rally: Police Say It Was ‘Accidental Discharge’ as APC Suspends Campaign

The Ekiti Police Command said Saturday that the shooting at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state, during the visit of the party’s governorship candidate, Koyade Fayemi, Friday, by a mobile Police officer, was a result of ‘accidental discharge’

In its situation report released on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Caleb Chukwuemeka, the police said findings revealed that what happened was a case of accidental discharge on the part of a mobile police officer.

The police said:”On Friday, 1st June, 2018, at about 1700 hours, the policeman accidentally shot Opeyemi Bamidele and one other, but he has been arrested.

“He is attached to 20 PMF, Ikeja, Lagos State, where he was posted on bank guard duties somewhere in Ikeja. The policeman came on illegal duty to Ekiti State.

“A politician, who conspired and removed the said policeman from where he was posted by his Squadron Commander and came to Ado-Ekiti with him for an unofficial reason has also been arrested.

“The victims of his accidental discharge are currently responding to treatment at the hospital, while the injured policeman is equally responding to treatment in protective custody,”

Meanwhile, the state chapter of APC said it had suspended its gubernatorial campaign earlier scheduled to take off on Monday.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Jide Awe, told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti that the postponement was due to the shooting incident.

According to Awe, the suspension will remain in place until the police can guarantee the safety of its gubernatorial candidate and other members of the party.

He insisted that Friday’s shooting was an attempt to take the life of Fayemi, with the bullet, however, hitting a former member of the House of Representatives, Bamidele and five others.

Awe demanded a thorough investigation of the matter by the police, insisting that the outcome of the report must be made public.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

