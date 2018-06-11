Stop Distracting INEC, Group Tells Those Calling for Chairman’s Removal

The Nigerian Democratic Alliance, on Monday, expressed worry over what it described as “personalised attacks” on the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmud Yakubu, as well as alleged persistent call for his removal ahead of the general elections by politicians.

The group, in a statement jointly signed by Barrister Ini Effiong and Femi Akindele, Coordinator and Secretary respectively, while reacting to a recent call by the leadership of the Southern and Middle Best Forum, asking for the removal of the INEC boss, said such a call violates Section I57 of the Nigerian Constitution which guarantees the independence of INEC and distracting the commission from carrying out its constitutional duty of conducting free and fair election.

It said the attacks fell far outside the bounds of fair exchanges, adding that political stakeholders should show “appropriate respect for the role of INEC, its independence, and the channels for appropriate discourse.”

“As a group, we believe that the persistence of campaign for the removal of Professor Yakubu, based on His ethnic background, is dangerous to the polity and public confidence that the entire national leadership of INEC is free from threat.”

The group asked President Buhari to disregard the call by this group, as the 2019 approaches, noting that such move will be resisted by the Nigerian people.

The group call on lovers of democracy to speak against any attempt by individuals or groups, that may be politically motivated, to derail the INEC, from pursuing its objective of giving Nigeria a free and fair credible election, come 2019.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

