Super Eagles Coach Names Final 23-man Squad for World Cup in Russia

The list of players to wear the Nigerian jerseys at the 2018 World Cup in Russia has finally been released.

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr released the 23-man squad for the World Cup, early Sunday.

The duo of Ola Aina (defender) and Mikel Agu (midfielder) were dropped.

Having already trimmed down the provisional squad to 25 before the England friendly, Rohr was left with the decision of dropping two players from the roster.

However, it was gathered that both players will still travel to Russia as they are now on the alternate list.

John Mikel Obi is top on the list which has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders as well as six forwards.

The Super Eagles will be making their sixth appearance at the World Cup in Russia and would be campaigning in Group D against the trio of Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

The list include: Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa).

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino, Italy).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone).

