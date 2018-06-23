Breaking News

Suspected Herdsmen kill 18 in Adamawa

Not fewer than 18 persons were reportedly killed during an attack on Dowayan village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
The attack was suspected to have been carried out by herdsmen.
Many others were wounded during the raid.
Several houses were also burnt and property destroyed.
Residents said the herdsmen struck around 8 pm.
Numan, Demsa and Girei Local Governments Areas in Adamawa State have previously been attacked by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen.
Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State, Othman Abubakar, said he had no official information yet about the attack when contacted Saturday.

