Suspected Herdsmen Kill 8 in Benue Village

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Wednesday killed eight people, including two students who came to write National Examination Council (NECO) Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination in Tse Shan village in Saghev Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Reports said several other people were injured in the attack which took place on Wednesday morning.

Guma Local Government is the country home of Governor Samuel Ortom and the area has witness several killings since January.

The Chairman of the local government, Anthony Shawon, submitted the report of the incident to the Governor’s Special Adviser on Security, Col. Paul Hemba (retd).

He said the victims included two students who came to write the NECO tests in the community.

Shawon said the dead and injured victims have been taken to Gbajimba General Hospital.

