Suswam: PDP Accuses SSS of Acting FG’s Script

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the State Security Service (SSS) of acting the script of the Federal Government in the arrest of former Benue Governor, Gabriel Suswam.

The Nigeria secret police arrested Suswam over petition said to have been written against him of having a hand in the recent killings in the state.

The petition was said to have been written by Governor Samuel Ortom, alleging he was planning to make the state ungovernable.

However, the main opposition party alleged the arrest was to put Suswam out of circulation so that he will not take part in mega meetings of the party planned for North Central states.

The party claimed Suswam was being kept incommunicado, without access to his lawyers, while the Federal Government was not forthcoming on the reasons behind the detention.

“Having failed in their corruption smear campaign against the PDP and many notable Nigerians, the APC and the Presidency cabal have now devised a devious machination to rope in, frame up, implicate and ultimately incarcerate marked opposition leaders and other dissenting voices over fabricated security charges,” PDP stated.

“Part of this design, as already exposed by the Special Adviser to President Buhari, Femi Adesina, on Arise TV, is to link such opposition leaders and dissenting voices with the widespread killings in various parts of the country.”

The party said the Federal Government had forgotten President Muhammadu Buhari earlier blamed the attacks on invaders from Late Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya, while the Director-General of SSS blamed herdsmen from neighbouring countries.

The party said there were fears that other opposition leaders and dissenting voices have been placed under watch and will be dragged in and framed up on security charges, so as to keep them out of circulation ahead of the elections.

“Nigerians are already aware of the alarm raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo of alleged plots by the Buhari administration to frame, arrest and detain him indefinitely on trumped up charges, ostensibly following his criticisms and open rejection of the administration for its failures and manifest misrule.”

It said the world is also aware of the numerous alleged plots by the APC and its Federal Government to frame up and humiliate Senate President Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu, Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani, as well as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayo Fayose.

The PDP added there were concerns about the safety of former Chief of Army Staff and former Defence Minister, Kt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), following the fear expressed by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike that Danjuma’s life might be in danger after his comments in March on possible complicity of the State in the killings in Taraba State.

