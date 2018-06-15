Thank You for Your Patience , Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed appreciation to Nigerians for their patience and assured that their sacrifices would not be in vain.

Buhari said that reforming a country that had been pushed to the brink of near decay on account of corruption, was always going to come with pains.

The President stated this in his Sallah message to mark the end of the Ramadan fasting period issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday.

Buhari reassured that the pains being experienced would soon be history as his administration had put measures in place to uplift the quality of life of all citizens across the country

He said: “But these pains are temporary, the APC administration which I am privileged to lead, is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority.”

While congratulating Muslims on completing “this spiritually significant month of sacrifice”, President Buhari stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season.

He urged them to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times.

According to him, religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives.

He added that, “if people allow the teachings of their religions to influence their conducts, problems such as corruption, which diverts public funds to private pockets, would have been eliminated in the society.”

The President regretted, however, that “selfishness and greed have overcome people’s conscience so much that they don’t have moral inhibitions in the pursuit of their greeds.

“It is impossible to separate morality from religion, and removing this connection encourages corrupt leaders and other exploiters to commit atrocities against the society.

“I always wonder why any true believer, be they politicians, civil servants or businessmen, would seek to make profits from the misfortunes of others.”

He also urged ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships to others.

President Buhari enjoined religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity in the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that endanger peace or promote conflicts.

The President also appealed to fellow citizens to forgive one another and embrace peace.

In this respect, President Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples to Nigerians and urged our countrymen and women to copy their good examples.

