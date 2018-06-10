Three Police Officers Who Teargas Man in Lagos, Dismussed

Three ‘teargas happy’ officers of the Lagos State Police Command have been dismissed.

The police officers were earlier accused of shooting a suspected internet fraudster at Ojota area of Lagos state.

A video of the incident, which occurred on Friday, titled ‘SARS Operatives shoot man wrongly labeled a fraudster in Ojota’ was circulated widely on the internet.

The police, however, denied it was a shooting but a tear-gas spray from the officers which provoked a severe asthmatic crisis on their victim, Solomon.

Meanwhile, the three officers were found guilty of spraying tear-gas on a man identified as Ademuwagun Solomon near China Town in the Ojota area of Lagos.

In a statement by the state PRO, Chike Oti, on Sunday, said the officers were convicted on Saturday in an orderly room trial.

The dismissed officers include Momoh Sulaiman, an Inspector; who was leader of the team, Emmanuel Monday, a Sergeant; and Adamu Usman, a Sergeant.

Otti said: “They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly.

“However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 for approval.”

