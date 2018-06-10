Breaking News

Three Police Officers Who Teargas Man in Lagos, Dismussed

Three ‘teargas happy’ officers of the Lagos State Police Command have been dismissed.
The police officers were earlier accused of shooting a suspected internet fraudster at Ojota area of Lagos state.
A video of the incident, which occurred on Friday, titled ‘SARS Operatives shoot man wrongly labeled a fraudster in Ojota’ was circulated widely on the internet.
The police, however, denied it was a shooting but a tear-gas spray from the officers which provoked a severe asthmatic crisis on their victim, Solomon.
Meanwhile, the three officers were found guilty of spraying tear-gas on a man identified as Ademuwagun Solomon near China Town in the Ojota area of Lagos.
In a statement by the state PRO, Chike Oti, on Sunday, said the officers were convicted on Saturday in an orderly room trial.
The dismissed officers include Momoh Sulaiman, an Inspector; who was leader of the team, Emmanuel Monday, a Sergeant; and Adamu Usman, a Sergeant.
Otti said: “They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly.
“However, the dismissal proceeding of Inspector Momoh Sulaiman has been forwarded to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 for approval.”

