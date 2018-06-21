Twin Suicide Bombers Kill Scores at Mammy Market, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the twin suicide attacks by suspected female terrorists onboard a tricycle (Keke Napep) on Wednesday in an attempt to infiltrate the defunct 333 Artillery Mammy Military Market in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The attack took place at about 8:20pm, Wednesday.

Police said, the suicide bombers sneaked into a waiting queue of customers at the entrance gate for proper checking by military personnel, before detonating their Improvised Explosive Devices, IEDs, leading to several number of casualties.

Although, specifically the number of casualties is yet unknown, ii was learnt that some civilians were affected in the blasts.

In a Press statement, Thursday, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edet Okon said: “Yesterday being 20/06/18 at about 2020hrs, two female suicide bombers onboard a tricycle attempted to infiltrate the defunct 333 Artillery Mammy Market in Maiduguri, Borno State.

“The first bomber exploded as she was shot by soldiers while trying to buy ticket at the gate.

“The second bomber detonated her IED inside the tricycle as the rider fled the scene.

“As a result of the explosions, the two bombers died instantly while fifteen persons were injured and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Meanwhile, the scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel and normalcy has been restored.”

“The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu assures members of the public of the commitment of the force to continue to protect lives and properties at all times.

“He also urges residents to be extra vigilant and to promptly report suspicious persons and activities to the Police or other security agencies for necessary actions,” Okon stated.

