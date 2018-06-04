Two Killed, Many Prisoners Freed in Niger Jailbreak

There was a jailbreak at the Minna Medium Security Prison Niger State Sunday night.

Gunmen were said to have attacked the prison, killing a prison warden, motorcycle driver and freeing many of the prisoners.

The attack which occurred about 8 P.M. Sunday night was said to have lasted for more than one hour.

The prison warden identified as Shekarau was said to be reporting for night duty was repirtedly killed along with the motorcycle driver who dropped him at the entrance of the prisons gate.

The Prisons Public Relations Officer (PRO), Rabiu Shuiabu disclosed that the gunmen attacked the prison and gained access after exchange of fire with prison armed men.

He disclosed that 10 escapees have been rearrested but refused to give details of the number of prisoners who were in the prisons before the prison break or those at large.

“The Prison authority in Minna is profiling the number of fleeing inmates to ascertain the escaped prisoners. However, normalcy has returned and security agencies are working together to ensure that fleeing inmates are recaptured.”

Speaking to some community dwellers in Kafin -Tella B in Tunga area, it was learnt that the gunmen had arrived earlier before the attack as they told everyone to go into their houses.

Mohammed Umar, one of the people living close to the prison said that the gunmen came at about 7.45pm and ordered everybody to go inside telling them that if they did not obey, they will not be blamed for any death.

“They were divided into many groups and they came in a Hilux van, a Honda Civic and Golf. There may have been more but those were the ones I saw.

“Immediately after we were ordered in, Shekarau came with a bike and they started with him. The shooting went on for more than one hour. We were very scared. Everywhere was shaking; it was difficult to identify the kind of gun they were using because it was of different sounds, some sounded like thunder.

“It was if they were shooting outside my door. We all hid ourselves; nobody dared to come out even after the shooting stopped. ”

Umar then disclosed that after the incident, some of the prisoners returned disclosing that they that the returnees explained that they had to run away in order for them not to be killed by the gunmen.

