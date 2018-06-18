Uduaghan Reiterates Senatorial Ambition for Delta South in 2019

Delta State former Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan has reiterated his desire to represent the Delta South Senatorial District at the National Assembly in 2019, adding he was much in the race for the slot under the Peoples Democratic Party.

The zone is currently represented by James Manager.

Uduaghan stated this in his Warri residence over the weekend when he played host to the coalition of Bomadi Local Government Area elders led by its leader, Revd. Gbenekuru England.

Uduaghan told his visitors: “I have not stepped down for anybody and I am not going to even contemplate stepping down for anyone. In fact, I have put my hands on the plough and there wasis no going back. By the grace of God, we will be in Abuja in 2019.

“It was in the interest of President Goodluck Jonathan’s votes from Delta that made me withdraw from the race, last minute, last time. The stability of the state was very important to me. I needed to concentrate on the state and prepare it for a peaceful transition; otherwise, I had all the machinery to win the seat if I had so wanted it like I do now.”

On whether he was scared of opposition, Uduaghan said: “I have paid my dues in stemming ethnic violence and militia uprising in the creeks to deserve the senatorial seat. How many people can make such sacrifice? How can somebody who has fought plenty political battles as a serving Governor be scared of anybody? That is very laughable to me.”

The former Governor revealed that he and his family had heard from God clearly in January 2018, that victory was sure for him at the polls.

He used the opportunity to assure all his supporters, friends and well-wishers that he would soon roll out his campaign plans.

Leaders of the group who spoke agreed to throw their weight behind Uduaghan’s senatorial bid, because according to them, Delta South is ready for a new beginning and Dr. Uduaghan is the new beginning.

“We had tested your capacity when you were governor we know that the Ijaw nation benefited from your administration. Our son, the current occupant of the seat, who has been there for four tenures has tried his best but it is now time for a new beginning.

“It is the turn of the Itsekiris based on fairness and equity. Your Excellency, you are the new beginning for Delta South,” Revd. England asserted.

