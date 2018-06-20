UNIJIS Authorities Plead with Herders to Stop Grazing on School Land

Vice Chancellor, the University of Jos (UNIJOS), Professor Sebastian Maimako, has pleaded with herdsmen to stop grazing on the school campus.

He said the pleading has become imperative due to the unwholesome activities of herders in the university environment.

The VC said grazing of cow on the campus of the school was one of the challenges facing the institution.

He disclosed this at a pre-convocation briefing Tuesday, where he also listed other challengings as the continued encroachment on land belonging to the university, security breaches, grazing activities by herders, infrastructural deficit, inadequate funding and lack of manpower, adding these were major challenges plaguing the institution as it sets to hold its 29th and 30th combined convocation.

He appealed to the herders to consider the peculiarity of the environment and keep away from grazing and messing the school environment.

He urged stakeholders, including the institution’s alumni, various tiers and agencies of government and beneficiary communities, to join the institution in an effort to address the challenges.

He said: “We have 119 hectares of unsecured land, heavily encroached on and grazing activities ongoing despite series of meetings held and assurances given. But once the meetings end, the herders return.

“Due to lack of resources to secure the property, we are toeing the path of dialogue and appealing to the herders to understand and keep away from our community.

“The university has always tried to develop its physical infrastructure and facilities to make it more conducive for high quality research activities.”

