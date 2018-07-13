160 People Return from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday that it has received a batch of 160 assisted voluntary returnees from Libya.

NEMA said the returnees were stranded in failed attempts to reach different European countries.

The Planning Officer of NEMA, Segun Afolayan, said in Lagos on Friday that the returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 9.45p.m. on Thursday.

Afolayan said the returnees landed at the Cargo Wing of the airport aboard Libyan Airline flight with registration number 5A-DMG.

He said they were brought back through the assistance of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

“After profiling, the returnees comprised of seven female adults and 153 males,” Afolayan said.

He urged the returnees to put their experiences in the volatile North African country behind them and forge ahead with their lives.

“They have another opportunity to make a new start of posterity and abundance. Nobody can tell it better than them that there are no greener pastures elsewhere.

“The best option is to live a dignified life, make their families happy and make the country proud by contributing their own quotas,” Afolayan said.

He added that the federal and state governments and development partners should create a more conducive atmosphere where all Nigerians could prosper.

A total of 155 Nigerians had voluntarily returned from Libya on July 5, with the assistance of the IOM.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

