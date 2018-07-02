2 Serving Police Sergeants, 2 Others Arrested for Kidnapping in Imo

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad (FSARS) have arrested two serving sergeants in the Imo State Police Command and two others for their involement in kidnapping activities.

The two police officers are Olu Hygenius and Collins Ibe, and Timothy Chukwukere and Chidubem Anyia.

They were arrested for the kidnap of an employee of the National Population Commission, Amasike Ameleonye.

Ameleonye, an indigene of Omuma in the Ideato Local Government Area of the state, was kidnapped on July 6 at Okwelle in the Onuimo Local Government Area.

It was gathered that Ameleonye’s abductors collected N5m ransom before releasing him.

It was gathered that the two sergeants were arrested by F-SARS operatives at Imo international Conference Center in Owerri

The officers, it was learnt, were still serving as aides to an ex-lawmaker, Robertson Ekwebelem, when they were arrested.

A police source said: “When they kidnapped the NPC worker, we followed up on them, but it was too dangerous to strike because of the life of the kidnapped victim. We allowed the family to play along and N5m ransom was paid.

“After the release of the victim, we launched a constructive digital investigation into the matter. The two sergeants were arrested because they were found culpable. They are currently in F-SARS’ custody.

“With our digital analysis, we were able to track the cops; they have admitted to the crime. Our scientific analysis revealed their identities while they kidnapped the NPC workers; they shot his police orderly and made away with his AK47 riffle.”

One of the suspects, Chukwukere, confessed that they indeed took away the riffle belonging to their victim’s police orderly.

He said: “This is the first time I followed them to a big operation. What I normally do is local robberies and stealing. I was the one who collected the riffle when the police orderly was shot.”

