2019 Presidential Election: Kwankwaso Boasts of Defeating Buhari, Hints on Going Back to PDP

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Muhammadu Buhari is beatable in the 2019 presidential election.

He predicted that he would defeat President Buhari if given the opportunity.

Although, he has not formally renounced his membership of the APC, he identified the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the most potent opposition platform capable of defeating Buhari.

Kwankwaso served as Defence Minister and elected Kano Governor on the platform of the PDP, but joined then-newly-formed APC in 2013 as part of the renegade ‘newPDP’ bloc. But in recent months, he has been among top ‘newPDP’ bigwigs finding it difficult to remain in the APC, amidst rankles about marginalisation.

Kwankwaso said he is the suitable candidate to fly the PDP’s flag to victory in the 2019 election, suggesting he was on his way back to the party.

“I am a free man now and available to try my luck elsewhere but I know tha thet PDP is the biggest party and as long as they follow democratic principle, Buhari will easily be defeated, but if they handpick and force any candidate on the party, they will fail,” Kwankwaso said in an interview with Dele Momodu in an exchange published Saturday.

“PDP needs someone from the 3k States, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna to win the next election. That’s where the votes are. It would be difficult to win if they pick someone from any other zone,” he said.

Kwankwaso said he was set to join the PDP, but even then the party would also run into trouble if internal democratic guidelines are not followed in the award of its 2019 presidential ticket.

“I can guarantee them that I will beat Buhari if given the chance,” he said.

Kwankwaso’s attack against the APC comes a few days after he shunned the party’s national convention in Abuja. The crisis was a fallout of his long-running political battle with Ganduje, which had repeatedly turned deadly when their respective supporters clashed.

