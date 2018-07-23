23 Soldiers Missing After Boko Haram Ambushed Military Convoyin Borno

Information emanating from Borno State indicate that 23 Nigerian soldiers are missing after Boko Haram jihadists ambushed a military convoy in the state on Friday.

Both military and civilian vigilante sources on Saturday said “uptil now 23 troops have not been accounted for” after the ambush.

They include five officers and 18 soldiers, a military officer in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state, said on condition of anonymity.

“They came under attack from Boko Haram terrorists in Balagallaye village in the Boboshe area outside Bama,” the officer said.

The officer said that on Friday afternoon the soldiers had received a report that “around 100 terrorists” had gathered in Boboshe and that the “troops mobilised to fight them”.

“Only three vehicles have made it back to Bama, the remaining eight and scores of soldiers are still missing. Their fate is still unclear,” he said.

“We lost eight vehicles. That is a lot,” the officer added.

A member of the civilian militia confirmed the officer’s account, saying that “dozens” of soldiers are still missing.

“It is not known if they escaped into the bush, were killed or captured,” he said.

“You know it is now rainy season and the roads are water-logged. The convoy got stuck in the mud and Boko Haram opened fire. It was a perfect ambush and the soldiers were on the defensive,” he said.

“So far three vehicles have returned. The other eight have either been destroyed or captured by Boko Haram.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

