32 Boko Haram Members Surrender as Army Kills 4

The Army has confirmed that 32 Boko Haram terrorists have willingly surrendered themselves to troops at different locations in Borno.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen Texas Chukwu, who confirmed this in a statement on Sunday, said that among them was one Ibrahim Lawal, who also surrendered one AK 47 rifle.

Chukwu added that Lawal also handed over two magazines containing 59 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition.

“The surrendered terrorists are currently undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authority on completion,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chukwu also said troops of 112 Task Force Battalion, deployed in Operation Lafiya Dole, on Saturday, while on clearance patrol to Anadawa village of Borno State neutralised five Boko Haram terrorists following a tip off.

Chukwu said items recovered included one AK 47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition and four dane guns.

“Similarly, troops repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists at Banki in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State,”the statement added.

It, however, said:”Unfortunately two civilians lost their lives while three others sustained injuries,” adding that”one AK 47 rifle was recovered from the terrorists during the encounter.”

“The public is advised once more to report any suspicious movements or activities to the law enforcement agents,” it advised.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

