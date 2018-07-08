Breaking News

8 Terrorists Arrested Over Kidnap of Chibok School Girls in 2014

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Crime, Politics, Recent News

The Nigerian Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested eight members of the Boko Haram terrorists suspected to have taken part in the kidnap of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno state.
The suspects were paraded on Wednesday by the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
Another 14 suspects also paraded, who according to the police, were responsible for various suicide attacks carried out by teenage girls in recent times.
The mass abduction of the girls at the Federal Girls College in Chibok in April 2014 triggered global condemnation and a social media campaign that forced the Nigerian government into accepting foreign help to locate their whereabouts.
More than 100 of the schoolgirls are still being held by Boko Haram.

Author: News Editor

6459 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
PMB at ICC: Proud to be Nigerian, By Femi Adesina
by
CJN Confirms Death of Justice Kastina-Alu at 76
by
‘See and Buy’: TYLPI Condemns Ekiti Governorship Election, It’s National Shame

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

July 2018
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Headlines »