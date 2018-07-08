8 Terrorists Arrested Over Kidnap of Chibok School Girls in 2014

The Nigerian Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested eight members of the Boko Haram terrorists suspected to have taken part in the kidnap of the 276 Chibok schoolgirls in Borno state.

The suspects were paraded on Wednesday by the Nigerian Police in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Another 14 suspects also paraded, who according to the police, were responsible for various suicide attacks carried out by teenage girls in recent times.

The mass abduction of the girls at the Federal Girls College in Chibok in April 2014 triggered global condemnation and a social media campaign that forced the Nigerian government into accepting foreign help to locate their whereabouts.

More than 100 of the schoolgirls are still being held by Boko Haram.

