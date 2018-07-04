APC Suffers Implosion as Reformed All Progressives Congress Emerges

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has suffered implosion as a faction led by Alhaji Bubba Galadima called the Reformed All Progressives Congress has emerged in Abuja, Wednesday.

The new group declared the recently concluded congress of the APC as null and void.

The group, at a press conference in Abuja, Wednesday said the APC under President Muhammadu Buhari was running a despotic, contemptuous and rudderless government with the intention to shut out members of the new Peoples Democratic Party from the activities of the party.

The nAPC said the party would now be addressed as such and that all national and ward leaders have been appointed.

They said the APC has betrayed the hopes and aspirations of the millions of Nigerians that voted it into power.

They also announced the new leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, the new Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) bloc in the APC has described the purported defection of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as fallacy and figment of the author’s imagination.

The leader of the group, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, stated this in his reaction to the purported defection of the former Kano State governor to PDP.

Baraje said nPDP would soon adopt a new name, adding that the bloc remains intact.

He maintained that the group would make public its position on the continued membership of APC on Thursday or Friday.

He said Kwankwaso played active roles in the decisions of nPDP and would continue to play such roles as a key leader of the group.

“We are all still in APC but the nPDP will come up with a lot of changes. nPDP is likely to change its name as a splinter group from APC,” he added.

