APC Takes Legal Action Against R-APC, Chairman, Others

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it would take legal actions against the Reformed-APC, its National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galadima, and other members of the break away faction.

In a statement on Sunday, the National Legal Adviser of the APC, Babatunde Ogala, said for the infringement the R-APC has committed and the “odium” the faction and its Chairman have brought on the APC brand, the APC is prepared for legal battle.

The legal adviser stated: “For the infringement so far committed by Mr Galadima and the odium he has brought upon the APC brand, we will be seeking civil redress against his person and that of his group.

“With respect to the criminal aspect of his conduct, we will be notifying the appropriate authorities to do the needful.”

He said the press conference and statement issued by Galadi were reminiscent of the televised military address issued after a successful execution of a coup d’état” which had become the order of the day before the return of democracy.

Ogala accused the Galadima-led R-APC of resorting to self-help instead of seeking legal redress

He said if members of the group felt strongly about events that took place during the recently concluded national convention of the APC, they should have approached the court.

He noted that Galadima’s press release could be captured under three major issues, namely:

“That the party’s convention was improperly conducted by the convention chairman as consensus candidates were only subjected to a ‘yes’ vote in alleged contravention of Article 20 of the APC constitution.

“That a group of delegates have come together 10 days after the successful conduct of the APC convention to, in their words, ‘take control and give legitimacy’ to APC now to be known as Reformed APC.

“That R-APC, whose congresses and convention date has yet to be disclosed, already has the full complement of national executives, national working committee, state executives and local government officials in all 774 local government areas across the country.”

Ogala stated: “The question of elections within the APC is covered by Article 20 of the APC Constitution. Specifically, Section 20 (1) provides that all party posts prescribed or implied by this constitution shall be filled by democratically conducted elections at the respective national convention or congress; subject where possible to consensus.”

The legal adviser said by referring to himself as a national chairman, Galadima had committed the offence of impersonation.

Aggrieved members of the New Peoples Democratic Party bloc and other aggrieved members of the ruling APC had on Thursday last week announced the formation of the R-APC.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

