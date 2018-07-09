Army Rescues Boko Haram Abandoned Female Child, Weapons

The army has said its troops in Borno State have rescued a female child abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.

Army spokesman, Brig.Gen Texas Chukwu, said on Monday in a statement that the terrorists sighted troops on a “clearance operation” and fled.

He said terrorists fled the village on sighting the troops and abandoned the female child.

Efforts are being intensified by the troops to get the fleeing members of the Boko Haram terrorists, he said

Items recovered include: 3 AK 47 rifle magazines, one FN rifle magazine, one dry cell battery, one suicide vest, one 36 hand grenade, two 9 volt batteries, one pressure plate, wire for making Improvised Explosive Devices, and 2 grinding machines.

Also, a bore hole and some food items were destroyed.

Chukwu advised members of the public to report any suspicious activities or movements in their areas to the law enforcement agents.

