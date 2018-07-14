Bakare Denies Visiting Buhari with Finance Minister, Adeosun

General Overseer of the latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare has denied meeting President Muhammadu Buhari to plead on behalf of the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun over the alleged forgery of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, exemption certificate. ‎

Pastor Bakare disclosed that he only went to the Presidential Villa to thank and appreciate the President for sending a high powered delegation to the funeral of his late mother.

The fiery cleric said: “The story published by some social and print media Friday is both cheap and sensational journalism. Hon. Min. Kemi Adeosun and I arrived at the Villa at different times. We met at the corridor. She went on to see someone else in the Villa and I went into a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari alone to thank him for sending a powerful delegation to my mother’s Home-going Celebration. This is the truth.

“The impression being created is as if she ran to me to speak to the President on her behalf. This impression is erroneous and false. I will appreciate that my side of the story is also published.”

