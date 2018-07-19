Boko Haram Insurgents Kill 6 Traders in Ambush

Six traders were killed when Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of lorries under military escort in Borno, sources said.

A civilian militia member and a local resident said on Thursday, that: “Six traders were killed in an ambush by Boko Haram gunmen on Tuesday.” Umar Kachalla, a member of civilian JTF said the incident happened in Gamboru, a trading hub on Nigeria’s border with Cameroon.

The attack happened at about 6:00 pm at Mussini village, some 16 kilometres (10 miles) from Gamboru.

Kachalla said the gunmen opened fire on the 23-strong convoy, forcing it to stop, then looted supplies and torched the vehicles.

“The poor state of the road makes it difficult for motorists to escape any ambush because they need to manoeuvre through deep and gaping potholes,” he added.

Abubakar Yusuf, from Gamboru, passed the scene on Thursday morning. “I can see the trucks lined up. They are all burnt. Nothing remains but heaps of ash from the goods,” he said.

“It is true. Six people were killed in the ambush, including five men and one woman. Attacks against traders have become frequent despite the military escorts.”

But the Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, said it was not true, when he was asked.

