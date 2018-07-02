Breaking: Policemen on Special Duty to Borno Protest 6 Months Unpaid Allowances

Policeman deployed to Borno State on special duty have reportedly taken to the streets of Maiduguri, the state capital to protest six months of unpaid allowances.

Feelers from the state Monday morning indicate that they are currently barricading major roads and shooting into air thereby causing confusion.

Motor owners are said to be taking alternative routes while some have abandoned theirs out of fear and scampered for safety.

The police officers were said to have been deployed to Borno State from various units across Nigeria to help in the fight against insurgency.

One of the police officers, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, complained bitterly that: “We can no longer tolerate this; for over six months now we have no allowances not any decent accommodation; we sleep on corridors of officers and sometimes in the open air; enough is enough”.

The Commissioner of Police in Borno State, Damian Chukwu, who spoke to journalists on phone said the police is aware of the situation. He explained that the unpaid allowances had to do with the delay in signing the 2018 budget.

Chukwu said Borno state has the largest deployments of police officeers on special duty in the country. He said there are about 44 units of such deployments in the state.

He said action was currently on to calm frayed nerves.

