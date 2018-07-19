CJN Directs Courts to Fly Flag at Half-mast for Late Kastina-Alu

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, has directed that the national flag in all court premises and institutions of the Judiciary in the country should be flown at half-mast for the next seven days as a mark of honour of the late former CJN, Justice Aloysius Katsina-Alu, who died on Wednesday.

Katsina-Alu who headed the Nigerian judiciary between 2009 and 2011, died at an Orthopaedic Hospital in Abuja.

The former CJN who hailed from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue state, died at the age of 76.

Katsina-Alu succeeded Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi as CJN in December 2009.

Katsina-Alu served as CJN till August 2011 when he was succeeded by the late Justice Dahiru Musdapher.

As a mark of respect to the deceased jurist, the incumbent CJN also directed that Condolence Registers be opened at all courts in the country and related institutions of the Judiciary.

Justice Onnoghen, in a statement that was signed by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, said he received the sad news of the passing away of the ex-CJN in Canada where he is currently attending a conference.

“The Hon. Chief Justice sends his heartfelt condolences and that of the entire Judiciary to the family of the deceased former CJN and urges them to take solace in the fact that their late patriarch lived a fulfilled life in his 76 years sojourn on earth, rising to the peak of his chosen career when he served his country as Chief Justice of Nigeria from December 30, 2009 to August 2011.

"As a mark of honour to the deceased jurist, the Chief Justice has directed that Condolenc Registers should be opened at all courts in the country and related institutions of the Judiciary.

"In the same vein, the Hon. CJN has directed that the national flag in all court premises and institutions of the the Judiciary in the country should be flown at half-mast for seven days effective Wednesday, 18 July 2018.

“The Chief Justice, on behalf of the Nigerian Judiciary, prays for the peaceful repose of Justice Katsina-Alu and for God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement read.

