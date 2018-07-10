Breaking News

Coming Together of 38 Parties Against APC, Buhari’ll Promote Democracy, Politics of Purpose – Atiku

by News Editor on | 1 comment
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Monday that the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst the various opposition parties will end negative change in the country.
He described the MoU as a watershed moment towards the consolidation of democracy, politics of purpose and citizens centred development in Nigeria.
Abubakar, in a statement issued by his Media Office on Monday in Abuja, commended Prince Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for having the foresight to bring together Nigeria’s opposition parties under one big umbrella.
“I wholeheartedly endorse this exercise and look forward to a spirit of collaboration amongst ourselves as we continue the campaign for the deliverance of Nigeria from the forces of retrogression, recession, division and blame games.
“It might be a cliche, but it still remains true that unity is strength and that only team work can make the dream work. I refer to the dream of our Founding Fathers for an indivisible united country that is progressive and founded on unity and faith.
“Much work needs to be done. Sadly, in the last three years, Nigeria has become the world head quarters of extreme poverty.
“We must thus rub our heads and minds together to ensure that by 2019, extreme poverty is on its way to becoming history even as we usher in extreme peace, progress and prosperity in its place,’’ the statement read in part.
Abubakar commended all those who made the event a reality.
“You have etched your names in the sands of time and Nigeria will be better off because of your actions,’’ he said.
The PDP on July 9 signed an MoU with 38 political parties to wrest power in 2019 from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and form a national unity government.

  • sirOscie

    A way to start, Apc /Buhari must go.Enough of the negative change.
    With Atiku a Nigeria for all is possible.
    The change don do us,Time to move on.
    #Atiku2019…

