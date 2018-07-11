Court Jails Boko Haram Member 30 Yrs, Sentences Others to Various Jail Terms

The special courts set up to try terrorism related cases sitting at the Wawa Military Cantonment in Kainji, Niger State, has sentenced one Jabiru Mohammed to 30 years imprisonment.

Mohammed, who is from Kaban-Magadan in Funtua, Katsina state, is among

113 Boko Haram members who were between Monday and Tuesday this week, sentenced to various jail terms over their involvement in act of terrorism.

The defendants were arraigned by the Federal Government on various charges ranging from membership of the dreaded Boko Haram Insurgents, concealing information vital to security agencies, providing support to the sect, and to participating in acts of terrorism which resulted in the deaths of many people.

Some were also charged with murder.

Mohammed, who will spend the next 30 years in jail, was accused of receiving training in the use of explosive and other terrorism items.

He was also accused of participating in series of attacks in Bama, Kunduga, Baga in Borno and Damaturu in Yobe State which resulted in the deaths of several people in the two states.

According to Mohammed, he joined the sect in 2013 and rose to become a leader.

He was said to have led others in carrying out attacks as well as instructing them to carry out attack on people and communities.

Mohammed, who disclosed that he voluntarily joined Boko Haram, said, at a time he became tired of the way he was living and threw away his gun and ran to Katsina state, his home town, where he was apprehended in 2015 at a motor park.

He pleaded guilty to all the 7-count charge and was consequently sentenced to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour on each of the counts, which are to run concurrently from the day of his arrest.

Also, one Adamu Mohammed, from Gombe State, was charged with the murder of six people as well as throwing a bomb at a market place. While he admitted to killing 6 persons through the use of a short gun, he however claimed he threw the bomb in a river and not in a market place. He was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

Others who bagged various jail terms, include one Banzana Yusuf, from Kano State. He bagged 20 years for his role in the planning and kidnapping of the Chibok School girls in 2014.

Twenty five-year old Shetima Modu arraigned on a 4 count charge of engaging in terrorism activities got a 25-year jail term.

He admitted participating in attacks on a church in Mala village as well as another attack in Gonuri village where seven people were killed.

One Sabo Kyari Mohammed, who was described by the Department of State Service (DSS) as a “strong member of Boko Haram”, however bagged a jail term of 5 full calendar years.

Part of his charge include providing surveillance for the group and participating in the attack known as ” operation point and kill” in his village, Musau in Borno State.

He was arrested by men of the Nigerian Army in Jos, Plateau State along with his wife and two children.

In handing down the sentence, the trial Judge stated that, though the defendant being a first time offender, the court ordinarily ought to have showed him mercy in the judgment, but, “due to the carnage and wanton destruction of lives their action caused society, he is to serve a five full calendar years imprisonment.

“This is to serve as a deterrent to himself and others like him “, the Judge held.

Also sentenced is Zainab Idris, wife of Boko Haram commander, Babawo Idris.

Zainab was arrested in 2014 with her two children, while on her way to join her husband in Sambisa forest.

Her husband, popularly known as Idoko or Nagada was number 156 on the military’s wanted list before his arrest last September.

The court sentenced her to 4 years imprisonment for being a member of the dangerous group.

However, the court held that haven been in custody since 2014, it is possible that she has served her jail term and consequently ordered that she be released.

The Judge, in addition ordered that she be taken to a rehabilitation centre, “for de-radicalization, and monitored under strict surveillance to avoid going back to Boko Haram”.

The Judge advised her to learn a trade at the centre so as to become useful to herself, her children and society in future.

However, the case of a notorious member of the sect, Mohammed Zakariya, also known as “Butcher”, could not be taken on the grounds that he was mentally sick.

The court consequently ordered that he be taken to a psychiatric for treatment and adjourned till November 14 for his arraignment.

The special sitting of the court, which held between Monday and Tuesday heard over a hundred cases.

A total of 111 persons were discharged and acquitted or had their cases struck out for lack of evidence to support the charges, while nine others were adjourned to Abuja.

