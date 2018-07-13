Court Orders Impeachment Proceedings Against Imo Deputy Governor Suspended

The Federal High Court in Abuja has temporarily halted the impeachment moves by the state House of Assembly, against Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere.

This is as a Federal High Court, Abuja, Friday granted the application by the embattled Deputy Governor for stay of impeachment process pending the determination of suit brought against the House is determined.

The House on Tuesday set up a six-member committee headed by Kennedy Ibe, member representing Obowo Local Government Area, to probe allegations of misconduct against Madumere and report back to it within seven days.

In a controversial manner, the committee submitted its report about 48 hours later on Thursday, with a verdict that Madumere was guilty of offences leveled against him and subsequently issued impeachment notice on him.

This raised the suspicion that the plot to remove him was pre-determined and faiti accomplished.

However, Madumere said he was not properly served the notice.

The Deputy Governor thereafter approached the court asking the lawmakers and the state Chief Judge not to carry out the impeachment until his suit is disposed off.

The court agreed with his submission and granted the applicant leave to serve the processes in the suit on the defendants.

“Parties are to maintain the status quo pending the hearing of the motion on notice,” the court directed.

“Any party affected by this order may apply to set it aside for good cause,” Justice O .A Musa directed.

“Parties are to file a written argument addressing this court on its jurisdiction to entertain the instant suit.

“Motion on notice is adjourned to November 27,” he said.

Since Madumere made known his intention to contest the 2019 state governorship election, there has been a cold war between him his his boss, Rochas Okorocha, who is pushing for his son in-law to succeed him.

Also, Madumere is seen to have alligned with other party faithful in the state to campaign against Okorocha in the now voided the party’s ward and state congresses that saw Okorocha defeated.

