Court Orders Release of Aiteo Boss’ Properties in London

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has directed the release of two properties belonging to Aiteo boss, Benedict Peters.

The properties, which are located in the United Kingdom have been the subject of an Interim Forfeiture Order obtained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2016.

The anti-graft commission had seized the properties, said to have been linked to former Petroleum Minister, Mrs. Dieziani Alison-Madueke.

However, the court Friday upheld Peters’ case that the properties wholly belonged to him.

Peters had argued that the properties were unconnected to any activities of the former Minister and were unlawfully as well as unjustifiably included in a list of properties the Commission tried to seize.

The Judge, Justice Nyako found that a court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) being competent and coordinate jurisdiction had, in a judgment in separate proceedings, made significant findings with respect to Peters’ means of livelihood.

The Judge ruled that the same court had confirmed his legitimate acquisition of a number of London-based properties, including the two properties at Flat 5, Parkview, 83-86 Prince Albert Road as well as Flat 58 Harley House, Marylebone Road, both in London and had declared that those assets were insusceptible to forfeiture under any circumstance.

Justice Nyako directed that in that event, those properties could not continue to be restrained by the order EFCC had obtained and directed that the properties be released to Peters immediately.

